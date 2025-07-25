Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ)

Now THIS is what MAHA LOOKS LIKE!

Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona just introduced bill HR 4668 titled “End the Vaccine Carve Out” which would do all of the following:

Bill 4668 would restore liability to the vaccine makers for the vaccines they make. If it passes this bill would:

✔︎ REPEAL vaccine manufacturers’ liability shield, empowering plaintiffs to pursue civil action against vaccine manufacturers for vaccine-related injuries and deaths. ✔︎ REMOVE the statute of limitations for those seeking compensation under the VICP. ✔︎ ELIMINATE the COVID-19 vaccines’ classification as “countermeasures” under the PREP Act, enabling plaintiffs to pursue civil action for COVID-19 vaccine-related injuries. ✔︎ PRESERVE the VICP, allowing plaintiffs to choose whether to pursue civil action or seek compensation through the VICP. Plaintiffs are still prevented from “double dipping.” If the Bill passes, this would be a monumental win for the vaccine-injured who have been denied their day in court.

There will be a full report on this bill in

later today

Read Rep. Goar’s press release about this landmark legislation here: https://gosar.house.gov/news/email/show.aspx?ID=WLKCYFD4ZEAUEFXKZCYYMR3S7Y

Teachers for Choice is honored and proud to be among the outside groups officially supporting this bill to become law:

Outside Group Support:

Autism Action Network, A Voice for Choice, Inc., Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, Children’s Health Defense, Citizens for Renewing America, Feds for Freedom, Global Health Project, Global Wellness Forum, Health Freedom Defense Fund, Independent Medical Alliance, Moms Across America, No College Mandates, Stand for Health Freedom, Teachers for Choice, Transformational Healthcare, Weston A. Price Foundation