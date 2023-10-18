A lawsuit, challenging the Los Angeles Unified School District vaccine mandate, has new developments as the mandate is rescinded! Leslie Manookian and Soni Lloyd appear on ‘Good Morning CHD’ to share the details of this case and explain how, for the persistent existence of COVID pandemic policies, it may have significant ramifications. Watch the episode on CHD.TV!

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/end-of-the-la-vax-mandate-with-leslie-manookian/