A lawsuit, challenging the Los Angeles Unified School District vaccine mandate, has new developments as the mandate is rescinded! Leslie Manookian and Soni Lloyd appear on ‘Good Morning CHD’ to share the details of this case and explain how, for the persistent existence of COVID pandemic policies, it may have significant ramifications. Watch the episode on CHD.TV!
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/end-of-the-la-vax-mandate-with-leslie-manookian/
Will someone (Leslie Manookian, Sony Lloyd, or Michael Kane) please contact me? I’m trying to connect with other litigants (and community leaders) who are in similar shoes as myself. E.D. Cal 9th Cir. 1:22-CV-01468. I’m a CA public school teacher fighting for civil rights related to irrational state and municipal COVID policies. Thank you, Elias Ruiz.