Worth attending!

DVS is a long-time Freedom Fighter in NYC and a big supporter of Teachers for Choice. This rally is certain to be a spectacle with tons of fun and freedom fighting rally cries! DVS will be marching over the Brooklyn Bridge to then rally and party in front of City Hall.

This will be in the same location that Teachers for Choice held our Rally in August of 2021 where over 3,000 people fought against the vaccine mandate for NYC teachers and educators.

Historic!