Today I interviewed Brian Burrowes, the director of Duty to Disobey, on CHD TV. Brian is also the Director of the VAXXED series, a true legend in medical freedom films.

Everyone should find a theater to see Duty to Disobey tonight, Tuesday, June 30. Find a theater near you here:

Duty to Disobey Film

I will be at the Long Island screening tonight, film starts at 7pm. John Gilmore and Rita Palma will join me for a roundtable discussion after the film. Get tickets to the Long Island screening at the following link:

Tickets for LONG ISLAND Screening

Tickets are not available at the door, you can buy tickets at the above links up to one hour before the film starts.