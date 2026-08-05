Host Michael Kane, Director of Advocacy at Children’s Health Defense, interviews summer camp owner Josh Aarum who says if New York Governor Kathy Hochul signs the bill to ban unvaxxed kids from summer camp his business may close.

Watch here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/dont-ban-unvaccinated-kids-from-summer-camp/

ALSO, ALL NEW YORKERS MUST SIGN THE BELOW LINKED PETITION NOW! TELL GOVERNOR HOCHUL TO NOT BAN UNVAXXED KIDS FROM SUMMER CAMP!

SIGN PETITION NOW!

This petition is to Governor Kathy Hochul who has a terrible bill on her desk right now. Sign the petition telling her DO NOT SIGN THIS BILL!

Then call Hochul and tell her do not sign this bill