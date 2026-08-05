Don’t Ban Unvaccinated Kids From Summer Camp in New York - Sign Petition Now!
Host Michael Kane, Director of Advocacy at Children’s Health Defense, interviews summer camp owner Josh Aarum who says if New York Governor Kathy Hochul signs the bill to ban unvaxxed kids from summer camp his business may close.
Watch here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/dont-ban-unvaccinated-kids-from-summer-camp/
ALSO, ALL NEW YORKERS MUST SIGN THE BELOW LINKED PETITION NOW! TELL GOVERNOR HOCHUL TO NOT BAN UNVAXXED KIDS FROM SUMMER CAMP!
This petition is to Governor Kathy Hochul who has a terrible bill on her desk right now. Sign the petition telling her DO NOT SIGN THIS BILL!
Wow. Something that was no one's business just a few years ago has become a line in the sand for the 'you are either with us or against us' power grab.
I didn't vax my kid out of any strong stance. Rather, a few years in the medical malpractice arena led to an opinion that less is more for health when it came to medicine. When an otherwise kindly pediatrician pushed me to go to a 'talk' to change my views, I stopped taking my kid to a pediatrician altogether. I wasn't anti-doctors, but I wanted someone who would listen to me. I didn't know where to go, so I didn't. Fast forward to his high school years, and a mom was recounting all the emergency visits for high fevers, etc. I replied offhandedly, how odd. I didn't mean it as a dig, but she took offense and told me it was odd that we never visited an emergency room. When CA changed their laws and my kid was forced to get the vaxxes, the pediatrician, whose kid just happened to go to the same school, could barely conceal her venomous beliefs that I was a huge problem to public health.
Today Epoch Times ran a story about the fight of homeschooled kids to have access to sports in the public school system. Seems a similar narrative. Punish someone who wants to take a different course for their kids. The official response is that it will cause a bureaucratic headache, but it is just a ruse for someone unwilling to go along while that person is also forced to feed a taxpaying power hungry machine.