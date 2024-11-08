Donald Trump has just appointed Susie Wiles to be his Chief of Staff when he returns to the Whitehouse. Wiles is the co-chair of Mercury LLC, a major lobbying firm for Big Pharma. That is very concerning to the medical freedom movement, as the mainstream media is already reporting Kennedy is being pushed away from Trump.

However, there is no sign that these reports are true, or that Wiles is going to stand in between Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

My new friend and colleague Tom Dans sent me a report out of Palm Beach yesterday where he was interviewed by ABC News wearing a MAHA hat from American Values 2024. In this ABC report it was stated that Elon Musk, Bobby Kennedy, Calley Means and Tucker Carlson were all at Mar-a-Lago yesterday in direct talks with Trump.

Big Pharma Spin and Panic!

It's interesting to see that on the day Wiles was appointed as Trump’s Chief of Staff, a mainstream news report broke saying Trump's campaign is "quietly moving away" from Kennedy quoting anonymous sources. Looking at the facts this is clearly ridiculous. Just two nights earlier Trump was shouting out Kennedy during his acceptance speech and then two days later he literally met with Kennedy directly at his home.

There is no “quietly moving away” from Kennedy at all!

Big Pharma is trying to undermine Kennedy’s influence but they are failing. Jamel Holley reported on X that Big Pharma’s top five CEOs met at 1pm on November 6th in all out panic mode to discuss how to deal with the crisis of Kennedy’s influence on Donald Trump. Holley also reported that Big Pharma stock prices are currently dropping citing an “increasing threat environment.”

Gee, I wonder what the “threat” could be?

It is significant that last week Nicole Shanahan met with Susie Wiles and spoke very well of their encounter, with nothing but praise for Wiles. I am certain that Shanahan has not abandoned her drive to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) simply because she had one meeting with Wiles.

Quite simply, there are no signs that Kennedy has been pushed out of Trump’s orbit. None at all, quite the contrary. We certainly need to keep our eyes on this situation, and there is no question there will be times that all of us need to be actively engaged to help Kennedy’s agenda move forward in Washington DC.

But as long as Kennedy has direct access to Trump I don’t think we need to be overly concerned at this time. Yes, there is of course the possibility that Susie Wiles can bring Big Pharma’s agenda directly to Trump, but as long as Kennedy has direct access to the President I am not terribly concerned about this.

Not yet.

If Wiles was able to block Kennedy’s access to Trump that would be concerning. It appears Big Pharma wants us to believe she can do this but currently reality says otherwise. There could even be an argument made that keeping Wiles close provides a form of protection for Trump.