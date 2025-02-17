Donald J. Trump Republican Club of Kings County NY
KICK-OFF MEETING FEB 27, 6:30pm BROOKLYN, NY
Register for this meeting at the below link, and the exact address will be emailed to you. TEACHERS FOR CHOICE believes there is a lot of potential in this club because its founder, attorney Jimmy Wagner, has medical freedom as a core principal driving this organization’s platform and priorities.
Register here: https://www.djtnyc.com/events/donald-j-trump-kings-county-republican-club-in-person-meeting
shouldn't all the teachers by now be allowed to go back to work, like all the soldiers, children, who didn't bent to FORCED gene therapies injections? I wouldn't spend a single penny for anything what does not give you that penny! Sorry, just my opinion. 'They' not only STEAL YOUR TIME, 'they' even have the guts to steal every last penny YOU HAVE..