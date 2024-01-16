FLCCC doctors Kory and Marik appear on ‘Good Morning CHD’ to discuss their vision for the future of healthcare by restoring the Doctor-Patient relationship.

They also discuss the FLCCC Conference happening Feb 2 to 4 (register to attend now!)

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/healthcare-revolution-restoring-the-doctorpatient-relationship/