What was this Zoom about?

Mary Holland and Sujata Gibson discuss the new lawsuit Children’s Health Defense v. McDonald to restore the religious exemption to vaccination in New York for children to attend school.

John Gilmore discusses The GRACE Act as well as legislative action needed in New York, and announces our rally in Albany will be on March 24, 2026 (save the date!)

Michael Kane gives updates on the lawsuit Kane v. City of New York and updates on reinstatement for fired unvaccinated workers.

Then all four speakers answer questions during an extended Q&A session