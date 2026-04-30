Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

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Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
8h

Reposted and previously signed

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1 reply by Michael Kane
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NancyB
6h

Will sign also let’s get Lindsey RN trending on Twitter and get co feeds awake to what is happening with Lindsey RN

Miraculous things are happening

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