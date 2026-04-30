COVID is back in the news cycle with the indictment of Fauci’s “number two” scientist at NIAID/NIH. Dr. David Morens has been indicted by a federal jury in Maryland on obstruction of justice and conspiracy charges, marking the first criminal charges for COVID-era crimes in America. Social media is on fire with the story – even Senator Rand Paul is calling for the Department of Justice to go after Anthony Fauci next!

Adding even greater momentum, CHD’s Director of Science & Research, Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D, testified to Senator Ron Johnson’s permanent subcommittee on investigations which is looking into 600 pages of emails containing repeated lies and evidence of inappropriate — and in some cases illegal — actions relevant to COVID shot injuries.

Now is the time for COVID JUSTICE!

Everyone needs to call their federal Senators and Representatives to tell them it is time to bring the COVID Justice Resolution to the floor and vote on it ASAP. This is what Americans want. This is what the voters want. We have not forgotten!

SIGN THE RESOLUTION …if you haven’t already

TAKE ACTION WITH CONGRESS NOW!

Those who support the COVID Justice Resolution make a powerful statement on the need for the Resolution to go forward: MAHA Institute, Brownstone, Feds 4 Freedom, REACT 19, and dozens more strong medical freedom organizations.

But we also have the involvement of many smaller businesses that tell us how important the Resolution is all across the country: Health Hero Farm, Family Tree Midwifery, Wilson’s RV, Thiry Chiropractic, Bean Products, Anchorage Boat Dock LLC, Lotus Medicine and over a hundred local businesses – this is Americana!

America wants COVID Justice!

Now is the time to get as many people to sign the COVID Justice Resolution as possible, and to make sure our elected officials hear us loud and clear!

America wants and needs COVID JUSTICE NOW!