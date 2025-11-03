Election day is tomorrow, and just two days ago Curtis Sliwa reaffirmed on camera his support of fired unvaccinated workers in NYC. He repeated that as mayor he will reinstate and compensate those of us who lost our jobs for refusing the COVID shot. Sliwa did this in an interview with

of

(seen on YouTube above)

First Hand Media

No other candidate for Mayor has this position or anything even close to it.

Zohran Mamdani has plainly said he will not rehire us and he will bring back vaccine mandates if and when they are needed. You can see Mamdani in his own words reject us here.

Andrew Cuomo has not returned our calls or requests in any fashion. I had the honor of meeting with one of Cuomo’s top legal advisors, attorney Frank Seddio, where I pitched the reinstate-and-compensate platform. Seddio supports Cuomo for mayor and they are close friends. While talking to Frank in his office in downtown Brooklyn he shared that he had just had breakfast with Cuomo a few days before our meeting. We heard nothing back from Seddio or Cuomo.

You can watch my analysis on the NYC Mayor election as it relates to medical freedom here:

Everyone should vote Curtis Sliwa for Mayor! And check out our voter guide here for races throughout NYC:

TEACHERS FOR CHOICE NYC 2025 Voter Guide Michael Kane · Oct 27 TEACHERS FOR CHOICE (TFC) makes political endorsements solely on a candidate’s position regarding medical and health freedom. For NYC Mayor and City Council elections the main issue we are focused on is that of fired unvaccinated workers. We endorse candidates for City Council who support reinstating and compensating workers fired for declining the COVI… Read full story

Some NYC Election Updates

“ Cuomo murdered my husband and I am voting for him. That’s how bad things are in New York “

Defend NYC, a pro-Cuomo super PAC spending hundreds of thousands of dollars sending out the above message via text message to NYC voters, hoping it’ll convince them to vote Cuomo for mayor.

It is insane that Cuomo supporters believe this is a message that will get him elected. When you are in the final days of an election what you need is energy AND HOPE. In stark contrast this macabre messaging is the exact opposite of what a candidate needs to win and I believe it foreshadows Cuomo’s fait.

Sarah Newcomb Gordon, a Sliwa supporter, posted the following on X:

“With joy & faith, not fear, we choose Curtis Sliwa for Mayor!”

(That’s my message, too!)

Cuomo’s Last Lie About Sliwa

Over the weekend Andrew Cuomo’s campaign tried to say Curtis Sliwa was campaigning with Zohran Mamdani in March of this year, which was a complete and utter lie. At the same time,

had their X account locked which was suspicious because they had all of the video evidence to prove that Cuomo was lying about Sliwa and Mamdani.

After a 2 day campaign on X with the help and support of

we were able to get the Cafecito Break account unlocked today, 24 hours before the election.

Good job freedom fam!

You can learn more about that drama here:

EVERYONE GET OUT AND VOTE TOMORROW TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4!!!