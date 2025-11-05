First and foremost people need to face reality - Cuomo lost this election to Zohran Mamdani all on his own, twice.

He lost the Democratic Primary to Mamdani this past June, then he lost again last night in the general election. A quick glance at the numbers reveals this had absolutely nothing to do with Curtis Sliwa, as much as many wish they could scapegoat him.

Do the math:

Zohran 50.4%

Andrew Cuomo: 41.6%

Curtis Sliwa: 7.1%

Above reflects over 90% of vote counted, source: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2025-elections/new-york-city-mayor-results

Even if you give all of Sliwa’s votes to Cuomo (which never would have happened in any scenario) Cuomo would only have 48.7% of the vote; still a clear and clean loss to Zohran Mamdani’s 50.4%.

This appears to be a definitive nail in the coffin for the political career of Andrew Cuomo: the authoritarian, COVID lockdown and vaccine mandate lovin’ Big Pharma shill. John Gilmore recently told me Cuomo was the most anti-MAHA candidate in the nation.

I agree with that.

The record turnout breaking over 2 million total votes cast in NYC heavily favored Democrats, who also managed to flip one City Council seat from red to blue. We will have analysis on City Council elections and TFC endorsements later today or tomorrow.

Democrat wins across the country

We saw signs of a national surge supporting Democrat during the special elections that happened months ago. One race in particular was a Democrat win in a Pennsylvania state election in a Republican strong-hold county. This all feels like the expected pendulum swinging back in reaction to Trump and GOP sweeps at the federal level in 2024. Scott Pressler warned about this just a few months ago as he was out registering Republican voters in Pennsylvania, Virginia and New Jersey.

The one I am most concerned about is New Jersey, where the Democrat Mikie Sherrill won the race for Governor last night. Sherrill is likely to push forward dangerous new health regulations that could allow their health commissioner to suspend religious exemptions to vaccination for children with a stroke of the pen. That is a new danger we must watch and fight back against!

More soon…