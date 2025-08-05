This is not a protest

Don’t bring signs

Dress respectful for court

ACTION: We need dozens to hundreds of people to show up for a crucial court hearing for both the medical exemptions and religious exemptions in New York.

Who: Sarah Doe court case

What: Hearing for restraining order (TRO)

When: Tuesday, August 12th, 2pm

Where: Long Island Federal Courthouse, 100 Federal Plaza, Central Islip, NY 11722

Why: The judge needs to see that people care and support - because we do.

Details: This hearing is for a CHD-backed case that has been covered by DAILY WIRE. A young student “Sarah Doe” had SEVEN medical exemptions submitted by her doctors after her religious exemption was stolen from her (and all New Yorkers) in 2019. She had no choice but to get vaccinated and she was injured. Jane cannot be vaccinated from this point forward without risking injury or death yet the school district will NOT recognize the professional recommendations of multiple doctors.

This case has all the elements we need to bust the issue wide open. Please show up!

PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE!!!

Here is more info on this case: