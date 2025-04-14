Critical court documents and primary sources related to NYC discrimination against unvaccinated workers
(1) Exhibit 2: Former NYC Health Commissioner David Chokshi’s letter to arbitrator Martin Scheinman declaring there are no aborted fetal cell lines used in the production of COVID-19 vaccines, September 21, 2021
(2) Tylenol: When asked via email, the manufacturer of Tylenol has denied that aborted fetal cell lines have ever been used in the production of their products. New York attorney Christina Martinez received the following response from Tylenol when she asked them this question:
(3) FOIL request from Attorney Jimmy Wagner to NYC, received on April 26, 2023 showing 3,186 requests for requests for religious accommodation were submitted to NYC DOE and only 169 were granted:
(4) “Nobody gives a sh*t” - Here is the original court transcript documenting that corporation counsel attorney Dr. Kathleen Linnane used profanity in open court and claimed the no one - including any NY judges - care about fired unvaccinated workers in NYC (it’s of interest to note that the offensive portion of this transcript was first brought to a public audience on April 8, 2025 at the First Hand Media Substack.
(5) Christine Diehm - When NYC sought to have this case dismissed the judge ruled against the City. NYC then settled the case out of court reinstating the plaintiff to her job with full backpay.
(6) Carolyn Diehm - When NYC sought to have this case dismissed the judge ruled against the City. NYC then settled the case out of court reinstating the plaintiff to her job with full backpay.
(7) Elizabeth Loiacono was a teacher fired for declining the COVID shot. She won her case in court and was reinstated with full backpay:
(8) Andrew Schiefer was a teacher fired for declining the COVID shot. He won his case in court and was reinstated with full backpay: