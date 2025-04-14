(1) Exhibit 2: Former NYC Health Commissioner David Chokshi’s letter to arbitrator Martin Scheinman declaring there are no aborted fetal cell lines used in the production of COVID-19 vaccines, September 21, 2021

Exhibit 2 Chokshi Letter To Arbitrator 381KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

(2) Tylenol: When asked via email, the manufacturer of Tylenol has denied that aborted fetal cell lines have ever been used in the production of their products. New York attorney Christina Martinez received the following response from Tylenol when she asked them this question:

(3) FOIL request from Attorney Jimmy Wagner to NYC, received on April 26, 2023 showing 3,186 requests for requests for religious accommodation were submitted to NYC DOE and only 169 were granted:

F21,428 2023 04 26 Final Response Letter 207KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

(4) “Nobody gives a sh*t” - Here is the original court transcript documenting that corporation counsel attorney Dr. Kathleen Linnane used profanity in open court and claimed the no one - including any NY judges - care about fired unvaccinated workers in NYC (it’s of interest to note that the offensive portion of this transcript was first brought to a public audience on April 8, 2025 at the First Hand Media Substack.

152301 2022 Isaac Valdez V The City Of New York Et Al Exhibit S 178 (1) 1.77MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

(5) Christine Diehm - When NYC sought to have this case dismissed the judge ruled against the City. NYC then settled the case out of court reinstating the plaintiff to her job with full backpay.

727312 2022 Christine Diehm V The City Of New York Et Al Notice Of Entry 24 502KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

(6) Carolyn Diehm - When NYC sought to have this case dismissed the judge ruled against the City. NYC then settled the case out of court reinstating the plaintiff to her job with full backpay.

727314 2022 Carolyn Diehm V The City Of New York Et Al Order Motion Sho 22 173KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

(7) Elizabeth Loiacono was a teacher fired for declining the COVID shot. She won her case in court and was reinstated with full backpay:

154875 2022 Elizabeth Loiacono V Elizabeth Loiacono Decision Order On 46 122KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

(8) Andrew Schiefer was a teacher fired for declining the COVID shot. He won his case in court and was reinstated with full backpay: