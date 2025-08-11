Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paula Chandler's avatar
Paula Chandler
2h

This is such a critical case. I pray the judge is of sound mind

Godspeed to All

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Kane
Joseph Gorski's avatar
Joseph Gorski
4m

Another important case. We cannot take anything for granted. Many of these kind of cases are going against the parents, students, employees in favor of the employer. Judges often cite century old precedent law giving broad immunity to those causing the harm. Like Jacobson in 1905.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Kane
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture