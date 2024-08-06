EVERYONE needs to go to the NEW YORK COURT OF APPEALS in Albany on September 11, 2024, for a 2pm court hearing that will impact all unvaccinated tenured teachers who were fired from their jobs in NYC.

Court of Appeals

20 Eagle Street

Albany, NY 12207

September 11, 2024, 2pm

Critical, critical, critical court date that will impact ALL organized labor in New York

I interviewed attorney Jimmy Wagner who is the lead attorney on these cases, as well as Rachel Maniscaclo who is one of the named plaintiffs.

Watch this interview here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/fired-teachers-get-their-day-in-court/

Here is a flyer promoting the court date: