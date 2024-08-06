Critical Court Date on 9-11-24 for Fired Unvaccinated Tenured Teachers
NY State Court of Appeals, 9-11-24, 2pm
EVERYONE needs to go to the NEW YORK COURT OF APPEALS in Albany on September 11, 2024, for a 2pm court hearing that will impact all unvaccinated tenured teachers who were fired from their jobs in NYC.
Court of Appeals
20 Eagle Street
Albany, NY 12207
September 11, 2024, 2pm
Critical, critical, critical court date that will impact ALL organized labor in New York
I interviewed attorney Jimmy Wagner who is the lead attorney on these cases, as well as Rachel Maniscaclo who is one of the named plaintiffs.
Watch this interview here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/fired-teachers-get-their-day-in-court/
Here is a flyer promoting the court date:
