Live, one-hour, online event with Q&A

This month’s UpClose will feature two amazing guests. Jeffrey Tucker of Brownstone Institute and Leslie Manookian of Health Freedom Defense Fund, will join us as we shine a light on the ongoing lack of accountability for the COVID pandemic.

Our guests are both incredibly consequential health freedom fighters. Before launching Brownstone Institute, Tucker played a key role in the creation of The Great Barrington Declaration. Manookian, from her position as leader of the Health Freedom Defense Fund, served as the lead author and advocate for Idaho’s Medical Freedom Act in 2025, which set a powerful precedent to shift the balance toward personal choice in medical decisions, at the state level.

Both Tucker and Manookian, along with a host of other partners, have been working in close collaboration with CHD’s Advocacy team on the Covid Justice initiative, as well as other projects.

CHD’s own Michael Kane, director of Advocacy, and Polly Tommey, director of CHDTV, will also be on hand to share their thoughts on what still needs to be addressed, why it’s critical to keep this conversation front and center, and what the COVID Justice Coalition is doing to advance this cause.

We hope you’ll join us on Tuesday, April 28th.

This is a private event, held exclusively for CHD Insiders.

REGISTER NOW

And in other news:

(1) Our Zoom on Friday discussing the bad NY vaccine bills was a big success. We should be releasing the recording of this hopefully this Monday. Get more info on those bills and actions you can take here:

(2) TEACHERS FOR CHOICE is extremely relieved that no one was hurt during the shooting at the WHCD in Washington, DC. last night. We are especially happy to know that Secretary of HHS Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines are 100% fine as well.