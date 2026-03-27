Those who publish on Substack likely know that the platform has some auto-marketing tools, where emails are automatically sent out to your subscribers encouraging free-subscribers to upgrade to paid-subscribers.

Unfortunately my Substtack recently did this - automatically and on its own - and the email that came out from this Teachers for Choice Substack had out-of-date information.

The email was encouraging my free subscribers to become paid members. It stated that I “no longer work for Children’s Health Defense” but this is not currently true. I returned to work for CHD in June of 2025 in a new position as Director of Advocacy. I apologize to anyone who received this email. Please do not feel any pressure to pay to read the Teachers for Choice Substack as the posts in 2026 will be free. I have corrected this automatic feature and there should not be anymore auto-marketing emails sent asking for you to upgrade or pay for this Substack (I hope).

Thank you for your understanding.

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Also, please don’t forget the following:

And