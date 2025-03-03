Wednesday, March 5, 10am

562 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington DC

Please show up to support Dr. Bhattacharya being confirmed as the next Director of NIH!

Back in September of 2021 when NYC teachers were fired for declining the COVID shot, it was Dr. Jay Bhattacharya who wrote an outstanding scientific affidavit defending why there was no justification for taking away our jobs.

Then in October of 2021, I received what is still till this day one of the highest honors I’ve ever been blessed with during my medical freedom activism. I was booked on the Laura Ingraham show with Dr. Jay Bhattacharya himself!

Watch that interview here:

https://www.foxnews.com/transcript/ingraham-angle-on-teachers-fight-back-on-vaccines

While Dr. Bhattacharya is a world renowned scientist, epidemiologist, and professor, he is also a humble teacher. He recognized himself in me, and in all educators fired and ostracized during the COVID crisis.

If there is anyway for any educator to show up on March 5 in Washington DC to show support for Dr. Bhattacharya, please do it! This man who stood with us when so few would is poised to head the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and he may permanently erase the anti-science stain left their for decades by Francis Collins and Anthony Fauci.

Please support him!!!