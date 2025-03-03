Confirmation Hearing for Dr. Jay Bhattacharya this Wednesday March 5
The next Director of the NIH!
Wednesday, March 5, 10am
562 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington DC
Please show up to support Dr. Bhattacharya being confirmed as the next Director of NIH!
Back in September of 2021 when NYC teachers were fired for declining the COVID shot, it was Dr. Jay Bhattacharya who wrote an outstanding scientific affidavit defending why there was no justification for taking away our jobs.
Then in October of 2021, I received what is still till this day one of the highest honors I’ve ever been blessed with during my medical freedom activism. I was booked on the Laura Ingraham show with Dr. Jay Bhattacharya himself!
Watch that interview here:
https://www.foxnews.com/transcript/ingraham-angle-on-teachers-fight-back-on-vaccines
While Dr. Bhattacharya is a world renowned scientist, epidemiologist, and professor, he is also a humble teacher. He recognized himself in me, and in all educators fired and ostracized during the COVID crisis.
Let’s pray. Let’s GOOO… ! ! !
🙏 🙏 🙏