NOTE TIME CORRECTION!! 12 noon TODAY

NEW LOCATION is GRACIE MANSION at 1pm - E 88th St &, East End Ave, New York, NY 10028



Tone: Respectful. This is NOT a rally. No loudness, no yelling, no megaphones, nothing that could be construed as aggression



Materials: Bring a hand held hand written sign with one of these messages. I cannot stress enough, no signs that insult migrants or that name call. We have to be better than Eric:



Mayor ADAMS: Support UN-Vaxxed Like You do UN-Documented



LET US WORK!!!



Reinstate the unlawfully fired City employees now!



Withdraw all appeals against the fired City employees!



Prioritize unvaccinated City workers over undocumented migrants



Specifics: Whoever hands Homan the letter should state quickly, after saying hello or nice to meet you, that"I am a City unvaxxed worker who represents the thousands of us who Eric Adams is fighting to keep from returning to our jobs, and we are asking you to tell our Mayor to stop prioritizing undocumented migrants over unvaccinated City workers."



If you can be there, please send an email to dianepagen@yahoo.com AND quinonesmoody@aol.com with your name and cell number, we are going to connect all those who plan to go via email and share cell phones among you. We are emailing the letters to designated Freedom Fighters who will print out and bring with them.



Thank you!