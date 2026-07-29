Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

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Betsy Combier's avatar
Betsy Combier
20h

What consequences will follow Fauci's actions today? I'm so tired of seeing the lies or coverup, and no one seems to be given any punishment. Fauci deserves to be held accountable, and we need to make sure of that

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3 replies by Michael Kane and others
Alena's avatar
Alena
14h

May truth prevail in justice I pray.

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