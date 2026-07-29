This morning Dr. Anthony Fauci refused to answer a single question, invoking the fifth amendment, while under oath in front of Senator Rand Paul and the Senate Homeland Security Committee. Senator Paul instructed Fauci that he did not have the right to invoke the fifth amendment after being granted and accepting a broad and blanket preemptive pardon from President Biden. Paul said there will be consequences for Fauci for what he viewed as illegal actions obstructing an official Senate investigation.

Over his shoulders during his non-testimony was the CEO of Children’s Health Defense Mary Holland as well as CIA Whistleblower James Erdman III. Erdman - the cofounder of Feds for Freedom - had testified as a whistleblower in May that Dr. Anthony Fauci was intimately involved in the intelligence community’s skewed analysis that SARS CoV-2 was of natural origin.

Notably, one of Fauci’s attorneys was kicked out of the hearing when he demanded to speak but Senator Paul reminded him he was not invited to speak at the hearing; only Fauci was.

Senator Ron Johnson put the numbers of injuries and deaths reported in VAERS from the COVID vaccine on a chart and held it up for all to see. Those numbers showed there were 6,922 deaths reported to VAERS that happened on the very same day as the individual received the COVID shot!

Johnson asked if Fauci believed the pulmonary infarction he suffered 5 months after he got received a COVID shot was possibly a vaccine injury. Fauci refused to comment, as he did to every question posed to him. The pulmonary infarction only became known publicly just days ago with the release of Fauci’s diary.

I published this at 9:55am, July 29, 2026, before the hearing concluded. If there are any more major significant updates to this hearing I will include those updates underneath this photo of Fauci with his hand raised to take an oath to tell the “truth.” You can watch the entire hearing streamed at CHD TV.