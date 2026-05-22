RSVP for CHD Advocacy Day on Capitol Hill and ‘Duty to Disobey’ Film Viewing

Come for a powerful day of education and advocacy on Wednesday, June 10 as Children’s Health Defense brings together experts, leaders, and concerned citizens to address critical issues affecting children’s health and freedom. Then join us for a special viewing of our new film Duty to Disobey.

Advanced registration is required for the noon and evening events as space is limited. Please use the linked form to RSVP if you plan to attend. We hope you will join us.

10AM to 3PM — CHD Advocacy Day on Capitol Hill

Capitol Visitor Center, Room SVC-212

First Street NE & East Capitol Street, Washington, DC 20510

Stop by, learn about CHD’s work, and pick up materials to take home and to take to your legislators’ offices to help educate them on the importance of our issues.

FROM NOON TO 2PM, Senator Ron Johnson, CHD President Mary Holland, and others will give presentations covering topics such as vaccine advocacy, CHD’s EMR & Wireless program, and more. Lunch will be available for those attending. RSVP below.

This free event is sponsored by Senator Ron Johnson.

Evening (time TBD) — Viewing of CHD’s New Film Duty to Disobey

Location and details to be released soon! RSVP now!

Experience a compelling evening of film and discussion with a special viewing of CHD’s powerful newly released documentary, Duty to Disobey, revealing what happened to the men and women who stood their ground, and why their story matters to every American.

This film is not only about those who wore a uniform. It is about the future of constitutional limits, individual conscience, and the courage required to defend both.

Please join us, Senator Johnson, Rob Schneider, and Warriors of Conscience featured in the film for a viewing and educational roundtable discussion on the evening of June 10.

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Updates will be posted here: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/rsvp-for-advocacy-day/