Outstanding interviews!

First I interview Dr. Joel Wallskog, who is the co-chair for REACT19, discussing the upcoming ACIP meeting which will deal with COVID vaccine injury.

Then I interview Ursula Conway who helped lead an effort in Arizona to get a Medical Freedom Act passed in the House of Representative of her state. This is the furthest a Medical Freedom Act has gone since Idaho fully passed theirs into law last year (led by Leslie Manookian).

Watch here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/react-19-treating-covid-vax-injury--az-medical-freedom-bill--wireless-spring-cleaning/