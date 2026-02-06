Breaking news: Members of Congress, led by Gregg Steube (R-FL), urge the Department of Justice to investigate four states that prohibit religious exemptions. Their letter claims that citizens’ constitutional rights are being violated in New York, California, Maine and Connecticut due to mandate laws. The lawmakers also request that the DOJ intervene in two lawsuits of which CHD is either a plaintiff or financing the case. Michael Kane and Sujata Gibson discuss.

Watch here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/congress--urges-doj-to--protect--exemptions--system-overload-from-vaccines-gavi-says-no--science-news/