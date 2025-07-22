Must watch interview!

Attorney Ray Flores has brought a lawsuit against Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of HHS because he has yet to setup a task force to report on vaccine safety to Congress. Federal law requires Kennedy to create this task force, but Kennedy has not done so yet. For many years, Kennedy has spoken out in favor of this task forced being created and has even filed lawsuits in this regard himself before he was Secretary of HHS.

Watch this critical interview here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/chd-funds-lawsuit-against-rfk-jr-interviews-from-voices-of-the-vaccine/