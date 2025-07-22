Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
1h

That's very interesting. Sec RFK Jr should join CHD in that lawsuit, maybe as a real private citizen witness of how things are 'run'..? For example FDA approves a lethal injection, without that he knows about it, apparently..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Kane
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture