Hundreds of bumper stickers, t-shirts, buttons and flyers promoting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for President were handed out over a 6 hour period in Bethpage, NY as a steady flow of people came to tell their story on the CHD Vaxxed Unvaxxed Bus. Many people also came not to tell their story, but to support Children’s Health Defense and our Medical Freedom Community on Long Island.

This all happened the day before Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced he is leaving the Democratic Party to run Independent of all political parties. Today this is international news as the entire mainstream media is reporting on it.

Watch Kennedy’s speech announcing his independence on Twitter

***

ON THE BUS!

I was honored to tell my story of being an NYC teacher fired for declining the covid shot on the CHD Bus with the legendary Polly Tommey. You can watch that on Twitter here: https://x.com/chdbus/status/1711079508617638370?s=20

Many amazing stories were told in the bus on Long Island, including;

Carin Rosado of Bravest for Choice: https://x.com/chdbus/status/1711059427099648134?s=20

Bonnie of Teachers for Choice: https://x.com/chdbus/status/1711086961044386007?s=20

Audrey Dennis: https://x.com/chdbus/status/1711068123514999130?s=20

Carla and her son Jay: https://x.com/chdbus/status/1711042881463668814?s=20

Below are some pictures from outside of the bus on October 8, 2023: