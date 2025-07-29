Mary Holland and Michael Kane wrote to Senator Bernie Moreno on behalf of Children’s Health Defense asking for his help in convening senate hearings focused on fired unvaccinated workers across the country.

Senator Moreno has stated on many occasions he only ran for office because of COVID, and he came to Washington DC to deal with the devastation caused to the nation from COVID lockdowns and mandates.

The letter was sent last week on July 23 and is attached as a pdf file:

Letter Senator Moreno 115KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

When Mary Holland asked Senator Moreno’s staff if they were OK with CHD publishing this letter his office agreed almost immediately, and there is every indication that the Senator is open to helping us.

ACTION ALERT!

Any worker across the country who was fired for refusing the COVID shot should write to Senator Moreno and thank him for speaking out and supporting us.

Write to the Senator by clicking on “TAKE ACTION”

TAKE ACTION!

TOPIC: LABOR

After thanking the Senator, tell him your name, where you worked, how long you worked at your job, who your employer was and what happened to you after you declined the COVID shot. Make this message short and to the point.

If we do this right, this could be the beginning of an official record for Senate Hearings about our plight.

