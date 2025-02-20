Calley Means devastated Dr. Paul Offit during a 10-minute CNN segment. There are clips of this interview flying all over X right now.

Means has been a big supporter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the new MAHA agenda. Dr. Offit has been one of Big Pharma’s biggest puppets for decades, as he he makes millions of dollars from vaccines and pharmaceuticals companies.

After watching this segment I reached out to Mary Holland, the CEO of Children’s Health Defense, to tell her what a great job Means did, and she responded, “Ten years ago Offit would not appear on media with any opposition…Now he feels like he has to be on the same screen with his critics.”

She’s right!

At one point, Means tells Offit; “You were the Merck Chair at Children’s Hospital - it was like a NASCAR Driver wearing their sponsors (logo). Merck paid your $1.5 million salary.”

The face Offit made at that point was simply priceless!

I talked to John Gilmore about this, and he feels like there are only so many times Offit and Big Pharma can afford to take major blows like this.

I agree!

What you see in this segment are two intelligent, strong-willed men battling to own the narrative on mainstream media. Offit walks away with at least 2 black eyes, and Means shows how skilled he is in the arena of PR narrative battles.

I do not like everything I have seen from Means, and I have concerns over some of what I see coming from his company True Med and other issues surrounding data and surveillance of the citizenry. And I will be reporting on this in my Subscriber-Only section of this Substack. However, something that this CNN segment makes clear is that Means is going to be a professional PR force to help Kennedy’s MAHA agenda for at least the next 2 years, and I’m not mad at that. No one should be in my opinion.

The skill set Means has is unique and valuable in the political arena, and I encourage everyone to watch the full segment.

If you have an X account, you can watch the full CNN segment at the following link: https://x.com/BeauJarvis13/status/1892255361765159016

(this full clip was posted as a REPLY, so if you don’t have an X account there is no way to view it. I have not been able to find the full segment anywhere else thus far)