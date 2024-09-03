We are headed to the NY Court of Appeals in Albany - get on the bus!

On September 11, 2024, the New York State Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments on the fundamental question of employee due process for teachers who refused the covid shot. Should government employees receive their statutory and legal due process, or is the government employer allowed to ignore state law during a public health crisis?

Come support us!

Get all info on this important case for tenured teachers and all NY Labor here

Below is all info for getting a FREE BUS SEAT:

***

If you are interested in reserving a FREE SEAT on a bus to Albany please email teachersforchoice@substack.com Subject line BUS TO ALBANY.

We will have pick up stops in Suffolk, Nassau County, Queens, and Brooklyn. Please state which location you want to pick up the bus and we will reserve seats for the first 50 people who email us.

Bus Pick up times:

7:30 am: SUFFOLK - Park & Ride at exit 63 on Ocean Avenue, Farmingville, NY 11763

08:06 am: NASSAU - Jericho Commons (in front of Whole Foods) 429 N Broadway, Jericho, NY 11753

8:41 am: QUEENS - 13847 Horace Harding Expy, Flushing, NY 1: 1355, USA

9:15 am: BROOKLYN - Cadman Plaza W/Tillary St, Cadman Plaza W/Tillary St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

12:14 pm: ALBANY - Arrive at Court of Appeals, 20 Eagle St, Albany, NY 12207

3:00 to 4:00 pm - Depart from Court of Appeals, 20 Eagle St, Albany, NY 12207,

Bus returns:

BROOKLYN: 6 to 7pm

QUEENS: 6:30 to 7:30pm

NASSAU: 7 to 8

SUFFOLK: 8 to 9pm