Good news!

We have a bus going from Long Island to Washington DC this Sunday, September 29, for the Rescue the Republic event at the Washington Monument!

The bus will leave from the Whole Foods parking lot in Jericho, 429 N Broadway, Jericho, NY 11753-2106 at 7:00 am sharp!

The bus will leave from Washington DC at 5 pm sharp.

The cost is $100 which you can pay via a donation to the Autism Action Network HERE

We must meet a minimum number of people, so do not delay if you want to go get your seat NOW!

Confirmed speakers include: Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Tulsi Gabbard, Jordan Peterson, Robert Malone, Pierre Kory, Russell Brand, Bret Weinstein, Zuby, 5 Times August, Mary Holland, Tiffany Justice, Charlie Kirk, Matt Taibbi, Del Bigtree, Sen. Robert Johnson, Skillet, Tyler Fischer, Eric Bolling. Lara Logan, Rob Schneider, Jimmy Dore, DPAK, Corey Deangelis, Jennifer Sey, Gary Lineham Human Garage, The Defiant, Struggle Jennings, Heather Heying, Tennessee Jet, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Douglas MacGregor, Brandon Straka and more to come!