Manhattan Supper Club

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 | 5:30 – 9 pm

Carmine’s — 2450 Broadway, between 90th and 91st Streets in Manhattan

$80 includes dinner. Drinks available for purchase at the bar. We will meet at the bar from 5:30 – 6 pm, and then go into the Bellini Room at 6 p.m. for the dinner.

Speaker: John Gilmore

About the Speaker:

John Gilmore is an advocate who has worked for 25 years on public policy issues concerning autism, developmental disabilities, and vaccine rights and safety. Since 2005 he has served as Executive Director of the Autism Action Network, a national, not-profit, grassroots advocacy organization that influences legislation and policy on a wide range of issues affecting the autism community. Gilmore began this work following a vaccine injury of his infant son that caused extensive neurological damage later diagnosed as autism. He has collaborated with a wide range of organizations including Children’s Health Defense, and in 2023 co-founded American Values 2024, a federal Super PAC that worked to elect Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as President of the United States. He was recently appointed to the US Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee. Mr. Gilmore has a Master’s Degree in Public Policy from the Graduate School of Public Policy at UC Berkeley. He lives in Long Beach, NY with his wife, Jennifer, and his adult son Luke who is diagnosed with autism.

Program description

John will discuss the lack of meaningful development in our knowledge of autism over the past 25 years, and the loss of a generation of American children as a result. Significant recent changes in the federal health agencies, however, hold the promise of new, and, hopefully, productive change. Twenty-five years ago we did not know (officially) the cause or causes of autism. There were no treatments, no prevention and no cures, and the brand-new Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network (ADDM) estimated the autism prevalence rate was 1 in 150 among 8-year-olds.

Today, after the expenditure of several billion research dollars, we do not know (officially) the cause or causes of autism, there are still no treatments, no prevention, and no cures, and the ADDM now estimates the autism prevalence rate is 1 in 31 among 8-year-olds (but they are not sure if the rate has really gone up). Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently marked a new direction in federal autism policy by replacing every member of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee. Gilmore is one of the new appointed members of the committee, The question is after 25 years of failure, where are we going to go to answer the many unanswered questions about the leading disabling disorder among American children.

Please make plans to join us. Please contact us at services@brownstone.org if you have questions.

https://brownstone.org/event/brownstone-manhattan-supper-club-april-14-2026-john-gilmore/