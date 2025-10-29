It is fantastic to see the Canarsie Courier, an influential local newspaper in Brooklyn, cover Athena Clarke’s historic run for City Council in Brooklyn’s District 46. Extremely positive coverage!

For those who don’t know, Athena is a steering committee member with Teachers for Choice as she is a fired unvaccinated NYC special education teacher (just as I am). This article is certain to gain Athena hundreds - if not thousands - of additional votes.

The Canarsie Courier made sure to cover that Athena lost her job for refusing the COVID shot:

Her campaign is a story of a teacher’s journey to public service. Before entering politics, Clarke worked with children for more than a decade, but her life soon was turned upside down. As a former special education teacher in the NYC public school system, Clarke lost her tenured position after refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. “I chose not to comply,” she said during a recent rainy-night fundraiser. “It was hard, but faith and freedom guided me. No one should have to choose between feeding their family and following their beliefs.”

Athena still needs our help!

Come out this Saturday, November 1, we are all meeting at Original Pizza, 12 noon, to volunteer and help Athena win this election!

By Robert Pearl

October 28, 2025

With a teacher’s heart and a fighter’s determination, Athena Clarke has emerged as a rising voice for change as a Republican candidate for City Council in District 46, making her presence known from Canarsie and Bergen Beach to Mill Basin, Marine Park, Gerritsen Beach and Sheepshead Bay.

Every day, Clarke is out walking blocks throughout the district, meeting residents, visiting homes and stores, and listening to frustrations about rising costs, crime and quality of life, making her case for a new kind of leadership. Clarke even picked up a spontaneous endorsement from a neighborhood local business by Renee Rose, owner of Verdure, a vegan Jamaican restaurant.

From door-knocking along Ralph and Flatlands Avenues to greeting store owners and chatting with residents at the Bayview and Nostrand Houses, Clarke has made personal outreach a priority of her campaign. Her efforts were warmly received in Brooklyn’s diverse communities, whose residents said they’ve too often been forgotten by their elected leaders. Her positive message resonated with many who felt their everyday needs were being ignored in neighborhoods in need of attention.

