No Democrat in Albany has been more supportive of fired unvaccinated workers and parental rights than Brooklyn Assemblywoman Jaime Williams. In 2026 a socialist-aligned candidate has already announced he will be challenging Williams in the Democratic primary election happening this summer.

We must all support Jaime Williams now!

This Sunday there is a fundraiser brunch in Brooklyn sponsored by Frank Seddio and Senator Roxanne Persaud in support of Jaime. Everyone who can should attend and support Assemblywoman Jaime Williams, and if you can’t attend please donate to Jaime’s campaign.

We need to keep Assemblywoman Williams in Albany!

Donate to Jaime Williams