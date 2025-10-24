Tramell Thompson, founder of Progressive Action, has fully endorsed Curtis Sliwa to be the next mayor of NYC! Tramell is NYC’s Transit and Labor Leader, as well as the vice president of subway workers for the Local 100 transit union.

Watch the full endorsement on Tramell’s X account or on his biggest platform, Instagram:

progressiveaction A post shared by @progressiveaction

While this endorsement is not from the union, Tramell’s reach and influence is far bigger than Local 100’s. On his Instagram page alone Tramell receives 5 million views per month, a reach his union doesn’t even come close to.

I have walked the streets of NYC with Tramell many times. Every single bus driver, train operator and subway worker we run into stops to shake his hand, show love, hug, and take selfies with Tramell like he’s a celebrity. This is an everyday common occurrence for Tramell and it’s not just MTA employees; workers everywhere from Madison Square Garden, to Barclays, to Reebok and beyond all know who Tramell Thompson is when they see him.

Coming on the heels of a fantastic performance by Curtis Sliwa in the debate this past Wednesday, followed by a shocking poll showing Sliwa ahead of Cuomo in 1-to-1 hypothetical race scenarios against Mamdani, there is no question that Sliwa has the momentum!

I predict Tramell Thompson will deliver 100,000 additional votes to Sliwa with this endorsement: his two posts endorsing Sliwa from just 3 hours ago already have over 50,000 views.

Learn more about Tramell Thompson here:

Tramell Thompson Wins Historic Election in Local 100 Transit Union! Michael Kane · December 13, 2024 In what may be one of the most historic election upsets in the history of NYC’s Local 100 Transit Union, Tramell Thompson has won an executive vice president position in the union. He will take his new position in January of 2025. Read full story