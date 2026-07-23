BREAKING NEWS: The GRACE Act has been introduced in the federal Senate! This would protect the religious exemption to vaccination in all 50 states.



Senators Mike Lee and Tommy Tuberville just introduced this bill as a companion to Rep. Greg Steube’s bill already in the House



Call your Senators now and tell them to co-sponsor this bill now!



United States Capitol switchboard at (202) 224-3121

Watch full breaking news segment: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/trending-news-segments/senators-support-grace-act-religious-liberty/