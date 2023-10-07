Last month we reported that thanks to the legal efforts of Children’s Health Defense (CHD) and attorney Sujata Gibson, New York State repealed their vaccine mandate for health care workers. That repeal officially occurred on October 4, 2023.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was the Chairman of CHD when this case was launched.

However the NY Attorney General asked for the victory that made the vaccine mandate null and void deeming it arbitrary and capricious be mooted. Had this been granted by the NY Appellate Court in the 4th Department it would have allowed the mandate to possibly come back in the future.

The Appellate Court did NOT grant this request to moot the lower court decision. That means Governor Hochul’s state-wide vaccine mandate is done, arbitrary, capricious and O-V-E-R !

The law is now settled. Hochul DOES NOT HAVE THE AUTHORITY to issue a state-wide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, or for anybody! Nor will any future governor of NY have such authority. Now the discussion about pursuing damages in a new lawsuit can begin.

Congratulations to CHD, RFK Jr., Sujata Gibson and Medical Professionals for Informed Consent.

Read the court’s ruling in the attached pdf: