Assemblywoman Jaime Williams and Senator Monica Martinez

Teachers for Choice greatly thanks Democratic Assemblywoman Jaime Williams and Democratic NY Senator Monica Martinez for sponsoring the Education for All Act which would make sure no medically fragile child will ever be kicked out of school again for following their doctor’s orders (all info in below press release). Very happy to see this press release break on the first day of school across New York, they very day that Sarah Doe was finally allowed back in her school.

Assemblywoman Williams: Judge’s Ruling is a Big Win for Medical Freedom in Long Island Federal Courthouse

Over the past several years, I have worked closely with groups across New York to protect and restore medical freedom. Since the pandemic, mandates for vaccines and other medical treatments have multiplied in schools and workplaces, forcing students and employees to comply or face expulsion or job loss.

One case that has stayed with me is that of a young woman from Long Island who suffered an allergic reaction to the Hepatitis B vaccine. Unable to complete the series due to legitimate health concerns, she was barred from attending school. For an entire year, Sarah was denied the chance to learn in the classroom, participate in sports, and enjoy the social experiences that are vital to a teenager’s development. I had the pleasure of meeting Sarah during advocacy efforts over the past year, and her strength and determination left a lasting impression on me.

Last week, Sarah and her family appeared in Long Island Federal Courthouse, where Judge Gary Brown issued a preliminary injunction allowing her to return to school this September. I am overjoyed for Sarah and hope she can regain some of the normalcy that was taken from her by a policy that put rigid rules ahead of children’s well-being.

While this ruling is a victory, our work is far from over. We must ensure that no one else is forced to endure what Sarah and so many others have faced. From local school boards to the federal courts, we must continue advocating for policies that respect medical decisions and protect individual rights.

In the New York State Assembly, I have championed this cause by introducing legislation A.3860, requiring schools to honor legitimate medical exemptions, and A.3686, directing New York City to reinstate employees who lost their jobs for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

I am thrilled for Sarah and her family as she returns to school this fall. Her experience is a powerful reminder of why we must stand together for medical freedom, and why I will continue this fight as long as it takes.

"As a former teacher and school administrator, I believe education gives children the ability to overcome almost any challenge. Adding barriers for medically fragile students, however, only blocks their path to learning and belonging,” said Senator Monica Martinez. “I applaud the court’s decision, but believe the best way to make sure children with health complications are treated fairly is through legislation, not litigation. No student with immune deficiencies should have to fight for access in the courts when that right should already be protected by law. That is why I continue to call on my colleagues to approve S686, legislation I’ve sponsored to guarantee this right.”