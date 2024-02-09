Unvaccinated teachers and educators in NYC are being punished for declining Covid vaccination in 2021 still today in 2024!

Last night our attorneys filed a letter with the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, on the one year anniversary of our court cases sitting before the justices with no decision. This was done just hours after we rallied at City Hall in support of a resolution to rehire all fired unvaccinated workers in NYC.

Sarah Buzaglo is a plaintiff in the case Keil v. NYC, which is currently paired with Kane v. de Blasio and New Yorkers for Religious Liberty v. NYC. Like other plaintiffs in these cases, she was fired in 2021 for declining the covid shot. This caused her to lose her home in New York.

Homeless and desperate, she moved to live with her family in Israel. In September to October of 2023 Sarah visited relatives in NYC for the Jewish holidays and suffered yet another horrendous tragedy.

Several of her relatives were killed in the October 7 attack!

She then was forced to search for work as a teacher in NYC and found a job, but that quickly fell through because she was told she had a PROBLEM CODE on her file!

That code is there because she was unvaccinated; a Scarlet Letter that continues to harm unvaccinated educators in New York till this day. Read the details of Sarah's tragic story in the attached letter filed with the court (pdf at end of this report).

The attached legal letter also references that Congress sent its own letter to NYC asking questions about these Problem Codes over 7 months ago, and NYC has not responded in any way.

I personally gave testimony addressing Problem Codes on December 19, 2023, in front of City Council’s Labor Committee, and submitted the congressional letter and relevant documents. You can watch a clip of that testimony on Twitter.

I spoke directly with the Labor Committee Chairwoman, Carmen De La Rosa, when the hearing concluded. She introduced me to her Chief of Staff, James Burke, who assured me they would get my information to the Chancellor of NYC Schools, David Banks. I sent Butke 3 emails and received no response.

You can read more accounts of Problem Codes impacting NYC educators here.

ABOUT OUR LAWSUITS

Our cases started with Kane v. de Blasio in September of 2021 backed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Children’s Health Defense. The lead attorney was and is Sujata Gibson

Shortly after this case Keil v. City of New York was filed by Nelson Madden Black on behalf of Educators for Freedom.

Both of these law firms then worked together on New Yorkers for Religious Liberty v. City of New York, representing a coalition of fired and displaced unvaccinated workers of all professions.

Finally Alliance Defending Freedom joined the case with lead attorney John Bursch joining our amazing legal team

Download the court filing in pdf form: