The DNC challenged the signatures Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign obtained to get him on the ballot in New York, but they have lost that battle. Kennedy will appear on the presidential ballot in New York this November!

Read the precise details about this at Kennedy’s website here.

Now we need to let all New Yorkers know this fact - and YOU can help!

Below is a schedule of volunteer events throughout the state of New York happening this Saturday, July 13th (and at the bottom, one event on July 11th on the Upper East Side, Manhattan)

***

SUPER SATURDAY JULY THE 13TH!

New York, NY July 13th, Sat, 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM EDT Super Saturday Canvassing in New York, NY (In the Heart of Spanish Harlem)

Queens, NY July 13th, Sat, 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT Super Saturday Canvassing in Queens, NY! (Morning Shift)

Queens, NY July 13th, Sat, 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM EDT Super Saturday Canvassing in Queens, NY! (Afternoon Shift)

Brooklyn, NY July 13th, Sat, 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM EDT Super Saturday Canvassing in Brooklyn, NY!

Ronkonkoma, Long Island, NY July 13th, Sat, 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT Super Saturday Canvassing in Long Island, NY! (Morning Shift)

Yonkers , NY July 13th, Sat, 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT Super Saturday Canvassing in Westchester, NY! (Morning Shift)

Yonkers , NY July 13th, Sat, 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM EDT Super Saturday Canvassing in Westchester, NY! (Afternoon Shift)

Voorheesville, Albany, NY July 13th, Sat, 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT Super Saturday Canvassing in Albany Area, NY! (Morning Shift)

Voorheesville, Albany, NY July 13th, Sat, 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM EDT Super Saturday Canvassing in Albany Area, NY! (Afternoon Shift)

Cheektowaga, Buffalo, NY July 13th, Sat, 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT Super Saturday Canvassing in Buffalo Area, NY! (Morning Shift)

Cheektowaga, Buffalo, NY July 13th, Sat, 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM EDT Super Saturday Canvassing in Buffalo, NY! (Afternoon Shift)

LOCAL VOLUNTEER EVENTS

New York, NY July 11th, Thur, 03:00 PM EDT Join Kennedy 24 at the Upper East Side Tabling event!