BIG WIN for Unvaccinated Transit Workers in San Francisco
Interview with the Winning Attorney Jessica Barsotti and Sujata Gibson
Jessica Barsotti is the attorney who represented 6 unvaccinated transit workers in San Francisco who won over $1 million a piece in a recent federal trial.
This interview is fantastic because Sujata Gibson takes over the question-asking and you get two brilliant medical freedom attorneys going over the case and comparing it to the NYC federal cases we have: Kane v. de Blasio, Keil v. NYC and New Yorkers for Religious Liberty v. NYC.
Watch it here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/major-win-for-unvaccinated-transit-workers/
I can't believe that judges are so stupid or corrupt that they do that inquisition crap. Fascist!
Please tell CHD to put your show on rumble cause the chd website is problematic on some mobile.
THANK YOU Michael for the news, even the scariest ones! RFK Jr. is SUCH a great source of truth, that those who deny it, are on the highest alert, because in fact their existence is threatened.. The fact, that Gates shows officially his intentions via his support for Harris, also implicates that the entire computer system (always an 'operating' system first), Iphones with wi-fi connections need to be used with caution..
On the other hand that judicial win is a big piece of hope for justice, hope that truth can and should win.