Jessica Barsotti is the attorney who represented 6 unvaccinated transit workers in San Francisco who won over $1 million a piece in a recent federal trial.

This interview is fantastic because Sujata Gibson takes over the question-asking and you get two brilliant medical freedom attorneys going over the case and comparing it to the NYC federal cases we have: Kane v. de Blasio, Keil v. NYC and New Yorkers for Religious Liberty v. NYC.

Watch it here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/major-win-for-unvaccinated-transit-workers/