We need as many people as possible at the courthouse this Monday, April 28 at 9am

Queens Supreme Court, 88-11 Sutphin Blvd Queens, NY 11435

This case was filed by attorney Jimmy Wagner on behalf of Minority Leader Joann Ariola alomg with 5 other City Council members who are seeking to depose former-Mayor Bill de Blasio and other officials to find out what really happened in NYC during the COVID crisis.

This is called a “summary inquiry.” It is not directly seeking financial damages nor to bring anyone back to work, but rather to get answers to critical questions of those who were in power during the most significant modern crisis NYC has faced in our lifetimes.

It is critical that we pack the courtroom full of concerned citizens who support this case moving forward as is legally required by the City Charter.

Please show up and spread the word!

Shout out goes to NY DEJURE who pioneered this form of legal argument based off of their own reading and analysis of NYC’s Charter, which is the fundamental legal document that provides the framework upon which out city operates.