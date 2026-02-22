Be Sure to Complete these THREE ACTION ALERTS
Especially if you are snowed in - perfect opportunity for some remote political action!
The eastern seaboard is about to get pounded with a blizzard which is a perfect time to complete action alerts and call your elected officials!
We are promoting 3 action alerts this week and we ask you to please complete all of them (especially if you are trapped in the coming blizzard)
Farm Bill Action
The House is meeting this week to pass a farm bill that has poison-pill language to give a pesticide liability shield. Tell Congress NO LIABILITY SHIELD FOR PESTICIDE MANUFACTURERS!
END THE VACCINE CARVE OUT!
NY wants to let any organization give vaccine recommendations for our kids - even the W.HO.!
Good use of your time if you get snowed in. Educate yourself and your elected and non-elected representatives.