Presented by the MAHA Institute
Thursday, September 25, 12 pm to 5 pm, Washington DC
An afternoon with distinguished speakers and guests to confront the autism crisis and chart real solutions.
Teachers for Choice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Panelists include: Tony Lyons, John Gilmore, Brian Hooker, Kim Mack Rosenberg, Katie Wright, Louis Conte, Mary Coyle, Sylvia Fogel MD, Honey Rinicella, James Lyons-Weiler, Richard Frye MD, John Gaitanis, Andrew Downing, Gabrielle Traub, Elizabeth Horn, Tracy Slepcovic
Panels include:
Parents: The Frontline of Advocacy
Genetic Vulnerabilities and Environmental Factors
Justice, Redress and Remedy
Clinical Needs and Research Priorities
https://www.mahainstitute.us/dc-round-table
Teachers for Choice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.