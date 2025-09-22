Presented by the MAHA Institute

Thursday, September 25, 12 pm to 5 pm, Washington DC

An afternoon with distinguished speakers and guests to confront the autism crisis and chart real solutions.

Panelists include: Tony Lyons, John Gilmore, Brian Hooker, Kim Mack Rosenberg, Katie Wright, Louis Conte, Mary Coyle, Sylvia Fogel MD, Honey Rinicella, James Lyons-Weiler, Richard Frye MD, John Gaitanis, Andrew Downing, Gabrielle Traub, Elizabeth Horn, Tracy Slepcovic

Panels include:

Parents: The Frontline of Advocacy

Genetic Vulnerabilities and Environmental Factors

Justice, Redress and Remedy

Clinical Needs and Research Priorities

RSVP HERE

https://www.mahainstitute.us/dc-round-table