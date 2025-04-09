Massachusetts may be on the brink of flames!

Their religious exemption is under attack!

In addition, they are facing a massive Democrat public health bill designed to attack parental rights from every possible angle.

I had Candice Edwards from HealthActionMA.org on the show to talk through all of this controversy. Everyone (especially all of us in the North East) should be prepared for an announcement to come this sprint or summer to get to Boston ASAP to fight off Big Pharma (similar to the famous “Battle of Trenton” of 2019 in New Jersey).

Watch here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/attack-on-religious-exemption-to-vaccination-in-massachusetts/