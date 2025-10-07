Sign up to help Athena Clarke win the City Council seat in Brooklyn's District 46!

Volunteer for Athena!

3 types of volunteering you can do:

Canvasser: Knock on doors in Brooklyn

Phone Banker: Assemble support from home.

Event Host: Open your home or venue.

Sign up to be a volunteer here:

VOLUNTEER

Not only is Athena Clarke a fired unvaccinated NYC teacher, she is a steering committee member with Teachers for Choice. Athena is the real deal, plain and simple. There is no one else in this current NYC election cycle more worthy of our support than Athena. With less than one month to go it is time we put in everything we have for Athena Clarke!

Why support Athena?

Her race is winnable

If you help Athena, you are helping Curtis Sliwa

Athena will add one more Republican seat in City Council

Athena will add one more member to the City Council Common Sense Caucus

Teachers for Choice has fully endorsed Athena Clarke

Athena is the most important endorsement we have made in 2025! Read our endorsement here: Teachers For Choice Endorses Athena Clarke for City Council! Michael Kane · May 1 TEACHERS FOR CHOICE (TFC) is honored to endorse Athena Clarke for City Council in Brooklyn, District 46! Read full story

Volunteers rally for Athena Clarke & Curtis Sliwa in Brooklyn District 46

It doesn’t matter if you live in Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Manhattan, Staten Island, Long Island, Westchester, wherever - volunteer for Athena now!

Athena is the most important candidate for Medical Freedom in NYC this election, and every hour you spend helping Athena also helps Curtis Sliwa.

We have until November 3rd to get this REAL NY Freedom Fighter and dedicated teacher into the NYC Council! Athena stood up against the authoritarian Covid vaccine mandate. She will fight for parents’ rights and against future illegal medical mandates. She will fight against the insanely dangerous proposal to build a battery factory in Flatbush. She will show up strong where her incumbent challenger has failed.

Donate to Athena!

In order for Athena to do all of this for us first she needs our help! Athena needs as many small donations as possible, now, to qualify for the final round of NYC matching funds. If you live in NYC, please donate today. Even just a $5 donation will result in $45 for Athena’s campaign, so she can use that money to reach more voters in the final weeks of the campaign. If you can’t volunteer, please donate to Athena’s campaign now:

And please share Athena’s campaign on all platforms

Athena on X

Athena on Instagram

Athena on Facebook

Athena’s Website