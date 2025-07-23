The first endorsement TEACHERS FOR CHOICE (TFC) made in the 2025 election cycle was in support of Athena Clarke for City Council in Brooklyn, District 46.

Athena is a fired unvaccinated teacher: she’s one of us!

…and she needs our help!

Right now Athena has 34 confirmed in-district donors but she needs 75 total, so that’s 41 more in-district donations. She has $3,655 and needs, as soon as possible, $1,345 more in cash donations.

Athena needs donations from everyone, but especially from people in District 46, Brooklyn, which includes:



Bergen Beach, Canarsie, Flatlands, Georgetown, Gerritsen Beach, Marine Park, Mill Basin, Mill Island, and parts of Sheepshead Bay.

If you live in those neighborhoods, please donate to Athena ASAP because once Athena meets those thresholds she will get 8 to 1 matching funds which can be used for events, mailings, and printings to help her get elected to City Council in NYC.

And even if you don’t live in district please support Athena right now. She is the real deal and will always fight for medical freedom and fired unvaccinated workers in NYC.

PLEASE DONATE TO ATHENA NOW:

DONATE to Athena!

ENDORSEMENT of Athena Clarke for City Council:

Athena is truly one of us, as she lost her job as a teacher in NYC for declining the COVID shot. She is also a member of the TFC steering committee as well as a new mother married to a firefighter. Athena fully supports reinstating and compensating everyone in NYC fired during the COVID crisis.

“I’m not a politician,” said Athena. “I’m a teacher in politics; think of me that way.”

Athena is a woman of principle who has been battle tested. She lost her career to do what was right for her and her family. I know this was not easy for Athena because I had to do the same thing for me and my family. Anyone who can stand on those principles and then run for public office is a strong and dedicated leader who deserves our support!

You can learn more about Athena by watching my interview of her last month on CHD.TV:

Athena Clarke with Michael Kane