The Associated Press ran a piece titled “New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is not trying to create ‘quarantine camps’”. What AP left out is that Hochul is actively fighting in court to give the NY Governor and her health department the right to create quarantine camps at any moment if they choose. So even if they are “not trying to create” quarantine camps right in this very moment, they are fighting to legalize the mechanism to do so!

Regulation 2.13 would also pass the power to create quarantine camps on to every single NY Governor to come after Hochul for decades, perhaps centuries, into the future. AP calls Regulation 2.13 on Quarantine and Isolation “temporary,” but that is false. The regulation was only temporary because attorney Bobbie Anne Cox struck it down in NY State Supreme Court last year. Regulation 2.13 was passed as a permanent change to how quarantine and isolation procedures could occur in New York state.

We can’t call that a “Quarantine Camp Regulation”? I think it is accurate to do so.

This AP “fact check” came just after over 400 people flooded the courthouse where Hochul was appealing to get back the right for the NY Governor and her health department to create quarantine camps if the administration so chooses to create them. Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox had a near flawless performance in the court, and received a standing ovation in the courtroom - something that literally never happens outside of the movies! It was a historic moment that many of us will never forget in our lifetimes.

Watch my interview of attorney Bobbie Anne Cox on CHD TV where we discuss the historic September 13, 2023 court date.

There has been a mainstream media blackout of this legal battle. If not for a grassroots independent media surge no one would be aware of it. Only Children’s Health Defense, The Defender, CHD.TV, The Shannon Joy Show, Jeffrey Tucker and Brownstone Institute shined a bright light on this case for weeks leading up to the court date. In so doing the case received millions of views in viral clips, reports, podcasts, and was picked up by Gateway Pundit.

I am convinced Hochul had someone in her office call the AP and tell them to run this “fact check” report after being humiliated on September 13. The AP “fact check” is now being used to censor social media posts talking about this critical lawsuit.

CENSORSHIP

Social medial platforms like Instagram are using this AP “fact check” to censor and give strikes to accounts that mention the term “quarantine camp” as related to this regulation and Governor Hochul.

Kevin who runs NY Freedom Rally’s Instagram account sent me screenshots of the “strikes” he received for putting up a post of NY Medical Freedom Fighters calling out Hochul for supporting quarantine camps via regulation 2.13. I’m sure he is not the only one getting these strikes.

The AP article focuses on how some people on social media are stating that “She (Hochul) wants quarantine camps for diseases that could be COVID, could not be COVID…” and the AP states this is not true because reg 2.13 never mentions quarantine camps.

While it is true we don’t know if Hochul “wants” quarantine camps, we do know that regulation 2.13 gives the Governor and her health department the authority to unilaterally create quarantine camps if they so choose - something they currently CAN NOT DO.

They can also lock you up where ever they choose with no due process:

They could also lock you in your home with an ankle bracelet,

They could also lock you in a hospital room,

They could place you in any “temporary housing” that they choose.

And a quarantine camp is, in fact, “temporary housing.”

It is an unchallenged fact that in China and Australia quarantine camps were created during covid, and people were forcibly detained and isolated within them. Right as Australia (a western democracy) created quarantine camps, Governor Hochul implemented this Draconian regulation that would give her and all future Governor’s of New York State the right to take the same action.

ELECTED OFFICIALS SPEAK OUT

Elected officials have spoken out against the AP fact check and Hochul on this, and some are the plaintiffs in Bobbie Anne Cox’s lawsuit.

Lee Zeldin, who ran against Hochul in the last election for New York Governor, has put out the following statement:

https://preview.mailerlite.com/n5d9s0f7c5/2308171440781793667/w8a0/

(also see on Twitter: https://twitter.com/leezeldin/status/1704550612744929466)

NY State Senator George Borrello expressed his disappointment in the Associated Press as well: https://www.oleantimesherald.com/news/borrello-calls-out-ap-fact-check-over-quarantine-camps/article_6f56067a-58cb-11ee-8831-134650d98431.html

Congressman Mike Lawler is also a named plaintiff in the lawsuit, and so is Assemblyman Chris Tague. Uniting NYS is an organization of concerned citizens that is also a represented plaintiff in the case.

This legal battle is not over so please stay tuned to updates and spread the word about this far and wide. That is what Hochul and the Associated Press are trying to STOP you, and us, from doing.

Don’t let them stop the truth from spreading!!!