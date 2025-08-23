Amazing Night in Brooklyn with Unvaxxed NYC Worker Leaders
Honored to speak at the Donald J Trump Republican Club with an All Star Line-Up of NYC Unvaccinated Workers and Republican Candidates
It was an amazing night at the Donald J. Trump Republican Club in Brooklyn on August 21, speaking to a standing-room only crowd along side Naomi Wolf, Athena Clarke, Jimmy Wagner and a host of Republican candidates running for office in Brooklyn and NYC. Every candidate pledged to support Reinstating & Compensating NYC workers fired for not getting the COVID shot.
We had so many unvaccinated NYC workers at this meeting, including recognized leadership of our movement such as: Myself and Aura Moody (Teachers for Choice), Sophy Medina & Matt Conor (Bravest for Choice), John Macari & Marlon Bethel (Finest Unfiltered), Arthur Roldan (Cops 4 Freedom), Danny Hulk (Strongest for Choice) Rachel Maniscalco, Rosangel Perez, Kozi-19, and any more.
Teachers for Choice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Jimmy Wagner let me kick-off the meeting as the first speaker. You can watch my brief comments here on Cafecito Break’s Instagram page:
As always, it was tons of fun to talk with Athena Clarke, who is just an absolute super star and champion of all fired and displaced unvaccinated workers in NYC. Athena is running for City Council in Brooklyn’s District 46. Learn more about her campaign here. You can watch me and Athena chop it up quick on my Instagram platform:
Make sure to watch the full live-stream of the entire Donald J. Trump Republican Club meeting at the below link on X (Twitter). Be sure to see Naomi Wolf’s full speech which was absolutely excellent, including her brilliant take down of Zohran Mamdani.
Watch the full meeting here:
https://x.com/DJTNYCLUB/status/1958659140307624007
Teachers for Choice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I love the photos and what they represent: awakening, awareness and new friendships and alliances.