The first Gala of the Donald J. Trump Republican Club in Brooklyn, NY was fantastic, and I was very honored to receive an award from the club. This is the only political club in NYC founded by fired unvaccinated workers that holds medical freedom as a founding principal at the core of the organization.

The above live stream starts at around 1:15:00

Some notable time stamps:

2:52:00 Scott Labido introduces Curtis Sliwa 3:28:30 Michael Kane accepts award and gives speech 3:33:00 Tramell Thompson accepts award and gives speech 3:41:30 John Gilmore accepts award and gives speech, followed by Naomi Wolf who introduces Athena Clarke 4:02:00 Joanne Ariola accepts award and gives speech followed by NY State Republican Chairman Ed Cox

Major thank you to Jimmy Wagner; without his leadership the DJT Republican Club would not exist. I did not spend enough time taking photos and selfies - so many people I wish I had taken photos with, but the few I did take are included below:

Tramell Thompson, Lord Jamar and Curtis Sliwa

Lord Jamar and Michael Kane

Rachel Maniscalco and Michael Kane

Tramell Thompson and Michael Kane

Get more info at DJTNYC.com