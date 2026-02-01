Amazing Gala in Brooklyn with the DJT Republican Club
The first Gala of the Donald J. Trump Republican Club in Brooklyn, NY was fantastic, and I was very honored to receive an award from the club. This is the only political club in NYC founded by fired unvaccinated workers that holds medical freedom as a founding principal at the core of the organization.
The above live stream starts at around 1:15:00
Some notable time stamps:
2:52:00 Scott Labido introduces Curtis Sliwa
3:28:30 Michael Kane accepts award and gives speech
3:33:00 Tramell Thompson accepts award and gives speech
3:41:30 John Gilmore accepts award and gives speech, followed by Naomi Wolf who introduces Athena Clarke
4:02:00 Joanne Ariola accepts award and gives speech followed by NY State Republican Chairman Ed Cox
Major thank you to Jimmy Wagner; without his leadership the DJT Republican Club would not exist. I did not spend enough time taking photos and selfies - so many people I wish I had taken photos with, but the few I did take are included below:
Get more info at DJTNYC.com
Congratulations to all of you on your well-deserved awards. They chose the right recipients.
Beautiful! Congratulations to you, Michael, and all the awardees for the outstanding work you all have been doing and are still continuing to do. Blessings.