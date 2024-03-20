The March 18th Rally to Reclaim Free Speech sponsored by CHD and nearly two dozen cosponsors was a major success! We rallied in front of the Supreme Court in Washington DC in support of the respondents in the case Murthy v. Missouri (Missouri v. Biden).

Over 300 people attended and nearly 20 world-class speakers joined us: doctors, lawyers, advocates, free speech supporters, vaccine injured, The Spirit Drummers and more. Watch the full 4-hour livestream of the rally here: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-rally-to-reclaim-free-speech-in-d-c/

The highlight of the day for me personally was meeting Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford University. He is one of the plaintiffs in Murthy v. Missouri which was the social media censorship case before the court the day of the rally. I was interviewed with the good doctor on the Laura Ingraham show over two years ago.

At the Supreme Court, I was able to give both Dr. Bhattacharya and Dr. Aaron Kheriaty TEACHERS FOR CHOICE t-shirts. PROFESSORS FOR CHOICE is a more accurate description of these two heavyweights, but perhaps we can still say they fall into the category of “teacher.”

Dr. Bhattacharya retweeted a TEACHERS FOR CHOICE tweet I put out on X (formerly Twitter) and replied:

It was an honor to finally meet! Thank you for everything you've done for the cause of sanity.

Dr. Bhattacharya wrote a scientific affidavit submitted in the federal court case Kane v. de Blasio, where NYC educators fired for declining the COVID shot sued NYC (which is still pending before the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, waiting for a decision for over 13 months).

The rally was picked up by multiple news sources, including FOX, Reuters, Local CBS News, The New American, CHD’s Defender and Creative Destruction Media.

Honest Media published a solid report on where the historic free speech lawsuit Murthy v. Missouri currently stands:

Below are photos from the Rally to Reclaim Free Speech, March 18, 2024: